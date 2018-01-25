Fleetwood Town bring in one million euro PNE defender to replace Amari'i Bell

Fleetwood Town have brought in a million euro man to take left-back Amari’i Bell’s number three shirt – Preston North End’s Irish Lottery winner Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor will go straight into Town’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Gillingham after joining Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances in the Championship since joining North End from Irish side Cork City in the summer.

Now he is hoping to bring Town some luck of the Irish, fresh from winning a million euros on the Irish Lotto.

However, O’Connor stressed he wants to be remembered for his football, not his Lottery win as he bids to help Town push up League One.

He said: “I will let my football do the talking. That (the Lottery) was a slice of luck and obviously it was great, but I came over here to play football and that is what I want to be remembered for.

“I have to be one of the luckiest lads going. Hopefully that luck keeps coming and it is down to me putting in the hard graft, and I am willing to do that.”

He follows in the footsteps of another Preston youngster, central defender Ben Davies, who joined Town for a successful loan spell last January and has become a regular at Deepdale this season.

Competition for the left-back spot at Preston is rife and O’Connor says he has made the switch to Highbury for regular game time after his dream move across the Irish Sea.

He said: “This is a place I am really happy to come to. I was talking to Ben Davies about it and he said it was a great club. The way the gaffer Uwe Rosler wants to play is great.

“Amari’i Bell moved on earlier in the transfer window and the clubs were in touch for a few weeks, so I’m happy to get the deal done.

“I just want to get out there and play a few more regular games. It is confidence really, just playing week in, week out.

“At Preston I didn’t really get too much of a run of games and your confidence obviously drains from not playing and only training.

“A run of games is what every footballer wants, just to get out there and show what they can do. The confidence comes back then and that is when you play your best football.

“I got a taste of the Championship. I was happy enough with how I did, but with (first-choice) Greg Cunningham coming back and Josh Earl, competition for places is massive.

“As a footballer you just want to play, no matter where it is, and I’m lucky to get the opportunity here at Fleetwood because it is a club on the up.

“The training facilities are excellent and I’m happy to be here. The gaffer is excellent and the first day of training has been very good, so I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season.”