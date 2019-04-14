Fleetwood Town break silence on alleged tunnel 'incident' at Barnsley FC's Oakwell base as Joey Barton assists South Yorkshire Police with investigation

Fleetwood Town have broken their silence on an alleged 'indecent' in the tunnel after Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley.

Fleetwood declined to comment on allegations head coach Barton assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at Oakwell yesterday.

But after South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating allegations of assault the club have released a statement this morning.

The Gazette understands Barton is assisting the police's investigation.

The club wrote: "Fleetwood Town have been made aware of an alleged incident following Saturday’s game against Barnsley.

"We are currently establishing the facts and will not make any further comment at this time."

Tykes goal scorer Cauley Woodrow took to social media after the game in a since deleted Tweet claiming Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton had left his boss Daniel Stendel bloodied after the game.

When approached by the Gazette the police confirmed they are investigating an 'incident' in the tunnel but say no arrests have been made.

Barton was initially stopped leaving Oakwell by the police but was allowed to leave in a BMW with Town CEO Steve Curwood minutes later.

The police said they could not confirm or deny if they had questioned Barton about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of an assault at Barnsley Football Club today, Saturday 13 April, this incident has been crimed and will be thoroughly investigated.”



The statement confirmed an incident in the tunnel and that a police investigation is taking place.

They wrote: "The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire police are currently investigating.

"The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time."