Fleetwood Town boss urges players to find their shooting boots

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan is wary of a wounded Charlton Athletic side as his relegation battlers head to the Valley.

The Addicks go into the game on the back of three straight defeats and uncertainty about the ownership.

However, despite those troubles off the pitch and on the pitch, Sheridan says his players know how tough a game they face against Karl Robinson’s side, whose players sit eighth in League One and five points adrift of the play-off places.

“When Karl came on the scene he was highly regarded of and he is someone who I get on with, “Sheridan said.

“They are still in a very good position to get in the play-offs. If you allow them to dictate and play the way they want to play, they are one of the best teams in the league.

“I try to worry about us more than anyone else.

“We respect them and know their strengths and weaknesses. Hopefully we can go there and cause them problems.”

That attitude will see Town on the front foot but trying to be more clinical in front of goal.

They had 17 attempts against Plymouth Argyle last time out with Paddy Madden goal earning a 1-1 draw.

Sheridan said: “We are in a vulnerable position and we have got to be greedy.

“We have got to try and get three points, that is the most important thing; the good thing is we are creating chances.”

Centre-half Cian Bolger might be a doubt for Town but at least Sheridan has options available with competition across the board.

He said: “I’ve got a squad of 20 who have trained all week; that is my problem. I’m leaving good players out who are not even getting on the bench.”