Fleetwood Town boss Rosler pays tribute to Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler paid his respects to a man he says will be sorely missed on the Fylde coast – Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield.

Armfield died, aged 82, after a lengthy battle with cancer and Town were one of many clubs to pay tribute to the 1966 England World Cup winner by laying a red and white wreath in memoriam at his statue this week.

The right-back spent his whole career at Town’s near neighbours Blackpool from 1954-71 but went on to manage Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers and also became a journalist.

Rosler followed in Armfield’s footsteps by taking charge at Elland Road.

He said: “I’m aware that he is a nationwide hero, not just on the Fylde coast. He had great achievements and he was very much involved in the football club at Blackpool and he will be very much missed on the Fylde coast.”