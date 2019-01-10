Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton urges fans to back the team after Dean Marney substitution cheers

Joey Barton does not want to see players cheered off like Dean Marney last weekend as he urged Fleetwood Town fans to stick with his team.

Marney was brought off during last weekend’s FA Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon when the Dons were 2-0 up.

Harrison Biggins entered the fray with Barton claiming a minority of the fans cheered Marney’s exit before Town eventually lost 3-2.

Barton said: “I think there is an element of the fans that cheered off one of our players getting substituted, which I think is a little bit crass.

“I do not think it is the right thing to do; we need to be together, it is not a big football club.

“Let’s not forget what we are and what we are trying to do. I get that a couple of years ago they finished fourth. It takes patience, it takes time to build something that is worth having.

“Anything that is worth having takes a bit of patience. Some people do not seem to have that when a lot of people at this club do.

“It can be frustrating when you know you are working every hour God sends and the team and players are to make this club successful and help this club achieve things it has not achieved before.

“As a player I have been there. Played good, played bad – but you are always trying.

“Players are always trying in my opinion; even if they have a bad day, they do not turn up to have a bad day.

“Everybody wants something better all the time. I do get that.

“Most of those people probably do not understand why and how success happens and they just think you buy it or you want it and it just turns up.

“They do not understand that you have to dedicate yourself to it, every minute of every day, and sometimes it takes an awful long time to get it.

“I think it was just a small minority from what I gather.

“I must stress this, it is a small minority, but what I did notice is – after that little bit – the singing, the support.

“I heard people singing ‘Joey Barton’s red and white army’ and the team got back in the game and the fans galvanised the team.

“The majority silenced the minority. They stuck with the team and, lo and behold, the team get back in the game.

“I’m disappointed we get undone on the counter but I’m really proud of the lads.

“Most teams go 2-0 and usually they give up especially when there is a bit of frustration in the stadium.

“We get the chance to put that right on Saturday and I’m really looking forward to it.

“But I must stress we need the fans with us because our stadium is that size that they can make a huge difference.”