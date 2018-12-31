Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton: Loan extension for Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle 'virtually done'

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says the extension of Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle's loan deal is 'virtually done'.

Coyle, 23, is expected to remain at Highbury until the end of the season with talks to extend his loan at the League One side nearing completion.

Coyle's loan expires this month but he will feature in the New Year's Day clash at Shrewsbury.

The Gazette understands that game will not be his last for Town with the deal set to be extended until the end of the season.

The defender is not in Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's immediate plans but Barton says the right-back is a massive part of his Fleetwood Town side.

And Barton says Coyle wants to stay at Town.

He said: "I think Coyley is virtually done.

“He has been playing for us, enjoying his football here, is a massive part of the team.

“In the dressing room he is a great lad, a great character and wants to stay.”