Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton confirms club will appeal Ched Evans' red card from the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood Town will not appeal boss Joey Barton's red card but the head coach confirmed that the club will appeal Ched Evans' dismissal after they lost 2-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has confirmed that the club will appeal Ched Evans' red card but not his own after they lost 2-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Evans was sent off in the 55th minute with the score locked at 1-1 after he tangled with Bristol defender Tom Lockyer.

He had already been booked in the first half but referee Brett Huxtable brandished a straight red card after the incident.

But Town boss Barton who saw his men defend valiantly but concede in the fourth minute of extra time when James Clarke diverted a set-piece believes it was a foul on Evans.

Barton himself was sent-off after that last-gasp goal for dissent.

Town will not appeal that red card but they will appeal Evans' red with the forward potentially facing a three match ban.

And it seems that Huxtable will not be on Barton's Christmas card list as the ex-Premier League footballer claimed it was the worst officiating performance he has seen in his whole career.

He said: "I've seen the replay back in real time and I felt it was a foul on Ched.

"The centre half has ducked under him to try and shepherd him away from the ball.

"Ched goes over the top.

"Both of them land on their backs and the referee deems that a straight red card.

"We are incredibly disappointed because it puts us down to 10-men for 30 odd minutes and gives them a huge advantage.

"We must appeal it because it is a very unjust decision.

"It is difficult there after to be complimentary about the officiating team because there after to be complimentary about the officiating team because in my whole career that is as bad as I have ever come across.

"It is as bad a refereeing and officiating performance as I have ever seen in all my time in the game.

"That includes junior football.

"Really poor.

"Brett needs to have a look at his decision making process.

"The Bristol Rovers staff that have been here that we spoke to before the game had concerns about him because he has been here and caused havoc before.

"On Saturday you need a good referee to referee a very good game.

"Unfortunately he was not able to do that."

He added: "It was not that kind of game (controversial).

Both sides competed fairly.

"And unfortunately somebody who was out of his depth in terms of what he could control has ruined what was a really good, honest game of football."