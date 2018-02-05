Fleetwood Town boss is unconcerned by league position

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is not concerned about Town’s slide towards the bottom end of the League One table.

A 3-2 defeat to Scunthorpe United saw Fleetwood lose their third match in a row after last-gasp defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Gillingham.

Saturday’s defeat and results elsewhere saw Town drop to within just four points of the bottom four.

But when asked if the league position was a cause for concern Rosler said: “Not for me!

“We gave Blackburn Rovers, in the second half, a great game.

“We gave Gillingham a game but again I think too many players – and it is not one, each game it is a different one switching off – have a lack of experience to stay in games over 90 minutes and that cost us.

“At the moment you sometimes have periods when you get away with it.

“Last year we were more experienced but we also had moments where we got away with things; at the moment it looks like the mistakes we do, we get punished immediately.

“But in the end we have to look at ourselves, we need to work and work and work with the players.

“They cannot get tired of it because they need to understand that it will help them in those situations.

“But it is obviously hard when you put such a shift in like they did on Saturday and not come away with at least a point.

“But sometimes life is that; you see people who are in a far worse situation than us with health issues and this and that and they have by far a harder fight than we do.

“So come on, take it on and we will do it and we will be alright.”

Fleetwood had fought back to get on level terms after trailing 2-0 thanks to Josh Morris’ pair of strikes.

That was despite Ash Eastham’s straight red card for what was deemed the deliberate handling of Ivan Toney’s header; a decision which Town will appeal.

Morris converted from the spot but Fleetwood fought back with Ash Hunter pulling a goal back and setting up Bobby Grant for the equaliser.

However, Toney’s 78th minute free-kick gave the Iron all three points and left Rosler unhappy with Hunter’s role in the Town defensive wall.

Nevertheless, he praised the forward for his attacking exploits.

Rosler said: “Ash is hot and cold.

“When you watch back the free-kick, you will see what I mean with that.

“I’m happy with his contribution going forward but obviously, at 2-2, that (the winner) happens.

“But he learns and in general he had a good game.”

As well as Eastham’s early exit, Town also saw George Glendon limp off with what looked like a hamstring injury on the half-hour mark.

And Rosler said it is too early to assess the seriousness of the injury ahead of tomorrow’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Yeovil Town.

He said: “We will see what the outcome is, it is too early to say, but obviously he could not play.”