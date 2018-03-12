Fleetwood Town boss has stern words for referee

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan had harsh words for referee Darren Handley following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle at Highbury.

Having seen Paddy Madden’s second-half goal cancel out Moses Makasi’s first-half effort for the visitors, Town had two penalty appeals rejected by the match official as they sought a win that would have taken them out of the League One relegation places.

Conor McAleny’s effort looked to collide with Yann Songo’o’s arm and then in, the dying stages, Kyle Dempsey’s cross seemed to hit the arm of Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

However, Mr Handley waved away both appeals, leaving Sheridan fuming at what he labelled as ‘unbelievable’ decisions with Town seeking a first home league win since October.

He said: “It is unbelievable how he has not given us two penalties

“I’ve watched them and it is shocking how he has not given us two.

“It is frightening, the second one is even worse than the first one.

“The first one is a definite penalty; the second one is unbelievable.

“It is diabolical how he has not seen them and those are the things we need with where we are and what we are trying to do.

“Those little things are massive for us.”

Nevertheless, Sheridan was happy with the manner in which his side fought back again after going behind and denting the visitors’ hopes of recording their seventh straight victory.

A second point to back up the draw against MK Dons in his first game in charge at least provides Sheridan with a platform on which to build.

Ever the perfectionist, however, he feels his players should have taken more than two points in as many games.

He said: “From two games I feel we should have six points but we haven’t.

“The performances show the lads have responded to me coming in, playing a different shape and a few players who probably did not expect to play today so they have performed really well.

“That sort of performance will win us more games than we lose.

“It was a good performance; again I’m disappointed we haven’t won the game.

“Obviously, playing against a good team in Plymouth who are doing well and one of the most in-form teams, I thought they started the game strongly in the first 10 minutes.

“You can see why they are on such a strong run; I think after that we had a good game.

“Ashley Hunter has had a great chance (one-on-one)

“For some reason he squared it, I don’t know why.

“Then they go up a couple of minutes later and score a goal.

“The response from the players has been magnificent.

“It was very similar to MK; we go a goal behind and we have reacted really well.

“From them scoring I thought we got right in the game.

“Second half we came out, we were positive again, we looked like we were going to get something.

“We played some really good passages of football.

“There is a bit of tempo to our game, we score a great goal and then we went a bit sloppy.”