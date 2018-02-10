Fleetwood Town boss faces a possible poser in midfield

Fleetwood Town will have at least one man missing in midfield as they travel to Rochdale today.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

George Glendon is not fit for the trip to Spotland but Toumani Diagoura (pictured) will travel despite his participation being in doubt.

Glendon suffered a calf injury in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Scunthorpe United, in which Diagouraga also went off.

Both missed the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Yeovil Town, though Diagouraga was also cup-tied.

Markus Schwabl, Jack Sowerby and Harrison Biggins all featured on Tuesday, while Kyle Dempsey and Bobby Grant are also in contention for the three midfield slots in Town’s favoured midfield set-up.

It seems Schwabl will get the nod to replace Glendon with Town head coach Uwe Rosler keen to emphasise his qualities.

Rosler said: “I would say Markus Schwabl did really well for us; the Oldham game, the Bury game, the Leicester game when he was man of the match.

“When he had a not so good day (at Yeovil) we should not forget that (the previous games) and automatically rule out them for the next one.

“Harrison Biggins is exactly where we want him in his development.”

Cian Bolger will also miss the game due to suspension but Ash Eastham will face his former club after his red card against Scunthorpe was successfully appealed.

Another young player pushing for a start is Manchester City loanee Charlie Oliver who, said Rosler, earned everyone’s respect for his display against Scunthorpe.

He said: “I think, in the future, he will get his chance to start games.

“Hopefully until then he adapts to the way we play – because it is different – and adapts to the league but also shows the qualities he has.”