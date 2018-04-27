Fleetwood Town boss expects a tough Posh trip

Fleetwood Town head coach John Sheridan expects a good game tinged with an air of disappointment when they travel to Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Posh had been in and around the top six all term but a four-match losing spree dampened any hopes of a late return to the play-off mix.

Like Fleetwood, who will ensure they are mathematically safe – if not via their own means but by results elsewhere – Peterborough have only pride to play for.

Sheridan believes his opposite number Steve Evans will do something next season that he will not have the chance to do; put his stamp on his side.

He said: “Peterborough will be disappointed.

“Their aim was to get in the play-offs and they have always been in and around there.

“I don’t think they can get in there now and they will be disappointed but Steve has only just gone in.

“Peterborough are one of those teams. On their day they can be very good; they have got good players attacking-wise, they play good football but they are on a slippery run at the moment.

“They have not got a lot to play for but Steve, like myself, will have a bit of pride in wanting his team to win and, being at home, wanting to finish in style.

“Steve won’t want to lose, I don’t want to lose it; will be a good game and hopefully we will come out on top.”

However, Sheridan also believes Town will also be disappointed going into the game.

Having been at the top end of the table last season, they have spent this campaign scrapping to get clear of the bottom four.

Speaking about his aims for the final two games he said: “The aim is to get six points after a disappointing result last week; I want us to finish as strong as we can and as high as we can.

“If we can finish around 12th, it is better than 18th so I want to finish as high as we can.

“If I’m being honest the team has not had a good season

“They should not just be avoiding relegation, they should be in and around where they were last year – the play-offs.”

Ash Hunter is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock on his foot in training.

As Sheridan recognised, injuries have been the exception rather than the norm during his time in charge.

He said: “Most of the time I’ve been here, I have had a fully fit squad.

“I will pick a team I want us to go in, be strong and want to win the game.

“I made a few changes last week. The squad is fit and I will pick a strong enough team to win us the game.”