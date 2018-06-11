Fleetwood Town boss Barton will be backed in the window

Joey Barton will get the backing of Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley in this transfer window as the club targets promotion into the Championship.

Pilley has acknowledged that, over the last few years, the club’s focus in the transfer windows has perhaps been too focused around creating a set-up where young players are developed and then sold on.

There was a switch from Town’s normal transfer dealings over the last few years in January when they recruited experienced duo Toumani Diagouraga (31) and striker Paddy Madden (28).

Though Town will still be searching for the best young talent, having already snapped up left-back Eddie Clarke from Tranmere Rovers, Pilley (pictured) will back Barton in the transfer market – though without going overboard on sums of money.

He said: “Joey will get significant backing.

“We will never be the highest payers in this league but we will be hugely competitive.

“I think we will be in the top half, if not the top 10, but for me it is not a competition about how much you spend.

“It is a competition whereby you want to get really good value for money.

“I think it is creating that environment and culture; if you can do that then we can gel, bond, win games away from home and at home.”

Pilley wants Town’s new head coach Barton to establish a winning mentality as they to prove the doubters wrong by going one better than the squad which reached the 2016/17 League One play-offs.

He said: “I’ve heard him described as a student of the game, which I think is a good description, I think he has a real winning mentality, a desire which is infectious, which will spread amongst the players.

“In the past perhaps what we have done is had a little bit too much focus on trying to trade players and creating almost a stable for players to do well and move on.

“What we are determined to create here at Fleetwood is a winning culture.

“We want to be at the top end of the league, we want to be pushing for promotion; I want to get into the Championship.

“Lot’s of people have said, all along my footballing journey, that we cannot go any higher.

“I remember being told on several occasions that we would never get to the Conference, we would never get to the Football League.

“We keep proving them wrong and we use it as internal motivation.

“We remember all those people who said: ‘You will never get 1,000’, ‘You will never get to the UniBond’.

“They are all stored in my memory bank and I use them for motivation as and when I need them.

“We were only 90 minutes away from getting to the Championship through automatic promotion in the 2016/17 season.

“I know it can be done and I think we have just got to create the right environment and habits and I think that is what Joey Barton can do.”