Fleetwood Town are frying high in the race for Wembley

First we had Chris Neal winning a year’s supply of free pizza, and now Fleetwood Town’s whole team could be gorging on free fish and chips IF they reach the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

Town’s one-off sponsor’s Papa John’s will reward shot-stopper Neal with a free pizza a week after he kept a clean sheet to send Town’s FA Cup third round clash with Leicester to a replay, and now Town have another incentive on their plate if they can move a step closer to Wembley with victory over Bury (7.30pm).

Fleetwood’s Granada Fish Bar will reward the team with free fish and chips if they beat the Shakers at Gigg Lane.

Head coach Uwe Rosler was happy for Neal and company to enjoy the pizza as long as they kept to the club’s 12 per cent body fat ratio guidelines.

And now Town’s players have been offered a chance to win a more local delicacy.

Steve Lynton, owner of Granada Fish Bar, said: “We are proud supporters and when the opportunity arose to do something quirky we jumped at the chance. We are backing them to get a step closer to the final of the Checkatrade Trophy. Good luck to Uwe and the team!”