Fleetwood Town add Middlesbrough attacker to development squad

As one forward heads out on-loan Fleetwood Town have added a new attacker to their development squad with the addition of Middlesbrough attacker Joao Morelli

Development squad striker Ashley Nadesan has just gone out on-loan to League Two side Carlise but Town have added a new forward to their ranks.

Morelli never managed to break into Middlesbrough's first team but spent the first half of the season on loan from the Championship club at Estonian top division side Levadia, scoring 19 goals in just 26 games.

Now the 21-year-old has signed an 18-month permanent deal at Town and will initially join up with Paul Murray's development squad.