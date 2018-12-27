Fleetwood Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Alex Cairns 7.5

More good saves and another deserved clean sheet. He has grown as a leader this term.

Nathan Sheron 6.5

Unlucky with his yellow card. Looked harsh in real time. 'That booking saw Barton take him off at the break for tactical reasons to protect his utility man.

Ash Eastham 7.5

After a shaky first half at Bristol Rovers back to his consistent best. A host of strong tackles, blocks and headers. Solid.

Craig Morgan 7.5

He impressed in his cameo off the bench at Bristol Rovers and he and Eastham combined well to ensure that Doncaster danger man Marquis did not get a sniff. Back to his best.

Lewie Coyle 7

Moved over to left back for the first half but looked more comfortable and had more of an impact on the game when moved back to right back in the second half.

Ross Wallace 6.5

Again showed his versatility swapping from midfield to left back. He showed flashes of his higher level skill but you just still expect a bit more from him.

Dean Marney 7

Since returning from injury he has looked like a player that has played at the elite level. After an inconsistent start he is now hitting his top levels.

Jason Holt 6

Towards the end of the first half he seemed to be everywhere. Showed more promise in attack but still needs to bring more end product to the table. Doncaster allowed too many shots from outside the area. Midfield need to be stopping those.

Ash Hunter 7.5

Two in two for the attacker. Great play with Evans for his goal and he nearly had a second. Six goals and 12 assists means he has been involved in 18 of Fleetwood's goals. Terrific input but defensively still needs to improve. Should not be giving the ball away in his own half.

Ched Evans 7.5

Eligible to start after the injustice of the red card at Bristol and it was a game where he and Madden showed how key they are to Town's fortunes. Lead the line well and credit to his unselfish play to pull the ball back to Hunter when they were two on one with the keeper. Showed he is a team player.

Paddy Madden 8

Two more goals take him to 12 for the season but it was a game that did not just show how key his clinical finishing is but stressed his defensive strength too. He did not stop running. MOTM for me.

Biggins on for Sheron 46 7 Still trying to over think and overplay in his own half at times. Simplicity is key. Did well to get his headed chance but Doncaster keeper Ian Lawlor made a fine save to stop him scoring. A decent cameo.

J Wallace on for Holt 64 6 Back from injury and helped with his physicality. Touch not perfect having had time out of the side

Burns on for Hunter 80 Brought some fresh pace to the side on his return from injury