Fleetwood Town 2 Southend United 2: Harry Redknapp will be Southend's biggest fan according to Kevin Bond as Joey Barton hails captain Ched Evans.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hailed captain fantastic Ched Evans for his role in their 2-2 draw with Southend United.

Relegation battling Southend took the lead twice through Harry Bunn's 21st minute effort and Luke Hyam's 81st minute strike.

Evans made it 1-1 in the 59th minute and then slotted home from the penalty spot after Harry Lennon had fouled Paddy Madden in the 85th minute.

Harry Redknapp watched on with Town chairman Andy Pilley as his long-time assistant Kevin Bond took charge of his first Shrimpers game.

And Barton who was coached by Redknapp and Bond during his time at QPR praised the way Evans has adapted to the captaincy since taking the armband for the 2-1 defeat at Coventry last month.

Speaking about the penalty he said: "I was willing it in.

"I felt if we get that goal we go on and win the game.

"He leads the line in many ways.

"I felt he was outstanding on Saturday and he has been since he took the armband on (at Coventry).

"We were toying with the idea of moving it round but since he has had it he has really grown in the dressing room and taken the mantle of being the leader on."

Southend United manager Bond says Redknapp will be one of the Shrimpers biggest supporters.

Bond was Redknapp's long-time assistant and he says Redknapp will be cheering the club on as he aims to steer the Shrimpers to League One.

But Southend are still level on points with AFC Wimbledon who occupy that last relegation spot after the draw.

Will Harry be at every game?

Bond answered: "I don't know...

"He is going to be one of Southend's biggest supporters!

"That is for sure!

"I know he loves it.

"He loves the game and he loves going to a game with their being something on it.

"Not just going to a game for the sake of going.

"He is really interested in Southend now and has a reason to come and I'm sure he will come to as many games as he can."

And Bond says his players were disappointed to just pick up a point.

He said: "Overall a fair result.

"We would have taken a point before the game.

"But it is disappointing when you have been ahead twice.

"The lads feel that but you look at the positives."

The draw leaves Fleetwood 10 points off sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers with six games to go.

And Barton was pleased with his side's second half response as he hailed the impact of his half-time substitutes Ashley Hunter and Ashley Nadesan.

He said: "We knew we needed to win games at this stage of the season if we were going to keep that long-shot open.

"I said to the lads at half-time I'm more bothered about the performance.

"I want to see you go out there and leave everything out there.

"We made some substitutions and I felt Ash Hunter and Nadesan lifted the performance.

"Just a little bit of naivety.

"A great finish to Hyam but our response was superb.

"Southend came with a game plan and Bondy said he'd have snapped my hand off for a point before the game.

"Disappointing not to win but we have just got to be smarter and ruthless."