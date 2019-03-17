Fleetwood Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 0: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Alex Cairns 7

Not much to do really but handled the conditions well. Always a tough afternoon for a keeper in those windy conditions but looked confident, cool and composed.

Wes Burns 8

Started the game in a right wing-back role. That suited his game and gave him an improved attacking license. Always a threat. Should have done better with some of his chances but his assist for Hunter sublime.

Lewie Coyle 7

Started the game on the right of a back three. Dealt with everything thrown his way and looked more comfortable in that position than he did at left-back against Coventry. A solid performance.

Ash Eastham 8

A number of important and crucial blocks and clearances. Showed he does not need an armband to be a leader in this side. Back to his best and a talismanic performance at the back.

Harry Souttar 7

Another solid performance from the young centre-half.

Ryan Rydel 8

The 18-year-old was given his first start at left wing-back and it will be hard to wrestle the shirt off him in a sparkling performance. One for the future. Defensively strong but also intelligent passing and attacking play. Deservedly got a standing ovation on his substitution.

Jason Holt 7

Finally got his first league goal for Fleetwood. He's need an end product in attack and after getting that goal hopefully he can kick on from there.

Jack Sowerby 7

A gritty and solid performance in the middle of the park.

Ross Wallace 7

Some delightful intelligent balls but still need more end product from him.

Paddy Madden 8

Like at Coventry should be doing better with some of the chances he had but at least he was getting in the positions. Some great runs on the counter especially in the second half and very unselfish play as exemplified by teeing Holt up for the first.

Ched Evans 8

Back in a front two and the switch suited him. Lead the line well, asked questions of Plymouth's defence and put a real shift in.

J Husband on for Rydel 65 6 Slotted in to that left-back role and looked solid

Nadesan on for R Wallace 78 6 Freshened up the attack but should have done better with his late chance.

Hunter on for Madden 78 7 Put the game to bed just two minutes after coming off the bench. His celebration showed just how much that goal meant to him and the crowd too showed their adoration. Pushing for a start.