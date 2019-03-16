Fleetwood Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 0: Joey Barton reveals he warned Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams not to push his players

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton revealed he warned Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams not to push his players during Town's 2-0 win at Highbury.

Barton says Adams pushed his wing-back Wes Burns during the victory.

Barton had some choice words for Argyle boss in the dugout after the incident with Fleetwood 2-0 up thanks to a 77th minute goal from Jason Holt and 80th minute effort from Ash Hunter.

When asked about the exchange Adams shrugged off any beef.

He said: "He asked me for a cup of tea after."

But Barton went into more detail as the win moved his side to within five points of sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers and leaves 12th-placed Argyle three points above the drop zone.

Barton said: “Wes and him were trying to get the ball together, I don’t know, and he just pushed Wes.

“I just said ‘look, don’t push any of my players’ and he understood that.

“There is no problem with Derek, he’s fine, no problem at all.

“I’ve just got to look after my players and I don’t like to see opposition managers do that.

“I don’t shove any of the oppositions players, I would expect opposition managers not to do the same.

“If he asked me to speak to Wes, I would speak to him but leave the fourth official and the officials to do that.

“If any of my staff did it, and when it happened (in the game with) Blackpool (when assistant Clint Hill shoved Marc Bola) I was unhappy with my staff.

“As a manager I think he needs to just step above that, rise above it.”