Fleetwood Town 2 Oxford United 2: Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Karl Robinson react to the result

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton praised returning forward Ashley Nadesan but warned his men they risk exiting his side if the individual errors do not stop.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton praised returning forward Ashley Nadesan but warned his men they risk exiting his side if the individual errors do not stop.

Town found themselves 2-0 up at half-time as Wes Burns' eighth minute strike and Paddy Madden netted in the 26th minute.

But James Henry and Jamie Mackie hit back in the second half to ensure Karl Robinson's Oxford side left Highbury with a point.

For Barton the positive was the return of Nadesan.

He had netted nine times on-loan at League Two side Carlisle but made his first league start due to Ched Evans' suspension.

Evans started the first of his two match ban for abusive language towards referee Brett Huxtable in the 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Nadesan made his mark teeing-up Madden for the second and Barton says it is like having a new signing as he bemoaned the mistakes that lead to Oxford's comeback.

He said: "It is really frustrating because this week we had to absorb a ban for Ched Evans which is difficult and Ash Hunter having a tight hamstring and not being able to risk him.

"Obviously that is the main source of creativity along with Paddy Madden but Wes got his goal, looked a real threat and Nadders coming back off loan got his assist.

"He was a bright positive spark for us and he is like having a new signing.

"He will get fitter and stronger because the demands of League One are a lot more intense than League Two.

"I'm really pleased with his performance.

"There are elements of the game that I am happy with but obviously the fact that we have given up a commanding lead in a game is really disappointing.

"But it is these individual errors that we need to cut out.

"If we don't I will have to start taking people out of the team and playing the academy lads because I cannot keep making excuses for certain individuals.

"They have been told.

"We have got some young kids there who will make those mistakes but will learn from them.

"That will stand us in good stead going forward.

"A few of the lads are approaching their last lives.

"At certain times they have had far too many.

"We have to give the kids opportunities because they will become better players for the experience of playing in the first team."

Oxford boss Robinson was pleased with the spirit his relegation battling side showed.

He said: "In the first half they played like an away team. We were like the home team trying to ask questions and every time we tried to shoot they blocked it. "They knew we had pace up front, so they dropped to the edge of the box and our quick players became less effective.

"We were able to make the change at half-time with Jamie and it meant they couldn’t drop to the edge of the box.

"I’m really pleased for the players because they dug themselves out of a hole in relation to the two silly goals we conceded again. We had a few things to say at half-time and the players’ mentality most importantly was perfect in the second half."