Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 3: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-2 FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Alex Cairns 6

Wimbledon had four efforts and scored three. Barely had anything to do but could he have done better with Hartigan's strike?

Lewie Coyle 6

Again a tough tackling and consistent performance from the Leeds man. If it is his last performance then it would have summed him up but he is expected to remain at Town.

Ash Eastham 6

Gave Appiah too much space to pass to Hartigan for the second and again gave the forward too much space for the final goal. Should be closing down quicker.

Craig Morgan 5:

Should not be allowing Barcham the time to spin him and score the first. Should be stronger. Second goal he needs to close Hartigan down or pick up the run. Third goal he was one of three defenders against the lone Appiah and Town should do better. He hit the cross bar from an Ash Hunter set-piece but he was flagged offside. A man of his experience should be getting those basics right.

Ross Wallace 5

He has not impressed in the left-back role. First goal came from a throw in deep in Town's half. He should not be allowing the taker to then whip the ball in. Did improve when moved into a midfield role though.

Wes Burns 6

A quiet first half but managed to get on the ball more in the second half. Crosses not up to his usual standard and should be doing better with some of his headed chances but looked a threat in the second 45.

Dean Marney 5

A shock to see him straight back in the line-up after his needless second yellow in the Portsmouth defeat. Should have picked up the run of Hartigan for the second goal.

James Wallace 5 Still a bit of an enigma. Adds physicality to the middle of the park, has a decent touch but needs to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Strong in both boxes on set-pieces and had a key role in Town scoring their first.

Ash Hunter 6

His set-piece delivery top notch in the first half. Good to see him back on them. Should have hit the target from six-yards out though at end of the first half. Moved into a left wing back role in the second half. Always a threat.

Paddy Madden 6

Worked tirelessly for the cause again. Deserved his goal for his work rate.

Ched Evans 6

Won the penalty and the coolest man in Highbury to slot home the subsequent spot-kick.

Could have done better with some of his chances but a real gritty hard working performance. MOTM.

Biggins on for Marney 57 6

No surprise that Town went on to score twice when he was introduced. Brought more attacking mindset to the middle of the park. Put himself into contention for a start next week