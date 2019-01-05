Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 3: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes react to the result

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was left devastated after a last-gasp AFC Wimbledon goal saw his side crash out of the FA Cup.

Andy Barcham opened the scoring with Anthony Hartigan making it 2-0 to the Dons.

But Paddy Madden's 70th minute effort and Ched Evans' 72nd penalty levelled things up.

But Kewsi Appiah's 89th minute effort ended Town's hopes of reaching the fourth round for the first time in their history.

Barton had to watch from the stands as he served the first of his two game touchline ban after a FA misconduct charge.

And the Town boss was gutted to get knocked out of the cup.

He said: "Absolutely devastated because I love the FA Cup.

"It is massive for clubs like us.

"But credit to Wimbledon they hung in there, defended the box when they had to and hit us on the counter attack."

The reason for Barton's disappointment also due to the lack of that cash boost the fourth round brings.

He said: "I've got no dough now because we are out of the FA Cup!

"I am back to free transfers.

"I thought I might get my first little bit of transfer fee spent but I am back in the loan market and the bargain bucket again for this window.

"The FA Cup is big for us and Wimbledon.

"Hopefully they will get a big tie in the next round and make a few quid because it is the lifeblood of clubs like us and Wimbledon.

"It can make or break the season.

"Gutted because I would have liked that little bit of money to invest in the side but also I'm really pleased with the character of the lads.

"We went 2-0 down but they never stopped scrapping, fighting.

"I'm really frustrated that they gave that goal away but they gave everything for me and that is all I can ask for."

AFC Wimbledon reached the fourth round for the first time since their 2002 reformation but boss Wally Downes sees no reason why they cannot make more history.

The old Wimbledon side beat Liverpool 1-0 in 1998 to lift the famous trophy.

This new AFC Wimbledon side have never got past the third round side until Appiah pounced and Downes was thrilled.

He said :"There is a tradition with it.

"It is probably the biggest giant killing of all time when they did it.

"I think the country holds Wimbledon in high esteem with the FA Cup as much as the club does.

"There is a connection there and long may it continue.

When asked if he wants to make more history he said: "It is only five games away now... why you laughing?"

His side are bottom of the League One table with Barton's side in 11th.

And he says the way they won it has left his side bubbling with joy.

He said: "The boys are bubbling about it.

"You cannot beat a 90th minute winner even though it took us to stand off the last four minutes and not concede again when the FA Cup would normally dictate that it would happen.

"I could easily have seen it being three all.

"It was a terrific performance.

"A great result."