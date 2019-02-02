Fleetwood Town 1 Charlton 0: Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Charlton manager Lee Bowyer react to the result

Ched Evans nearly left Fleetwood Town on transfer deadline day but boss Joey Barton was delighted to see the striker brush off the drama and sink Charlton.

Evans' 68th minute strike felled play-off chasing Charlton as Town won 1-0 at Highbury.

But it could have been a different story had Championship side Bolton pulled off a late loan swoop on deadline day.

A 24 hour recall clause in Evans' season long loan from Sheffield United to Town was not activated before deadline day.

That meant it would have taken Sheffield United, Fleetwood and Evans' signatures to end the loan.

Town did not sign as they could not get a replacement and Barton was pleased to see the 30-year-old do what he does best: score.

He said: "Ched was outstanding in the second period.

"Picks up the man of the match award and he scores the winning goal.

"The great thing for us is that we have Ched for the end of the season.

"I think he is going to score lots of goals for us as he has proven on Saturday.

"We just want to put it behind us.

"Having Ched Evans in our team makes us a better team and having him in our dressing room makes it a better dressing room.

"He would have been a big loss.

"I must thank the chairman and Steve Curwood for excellent work and excellent stewardship of the club.

"Without those two we could have been left short."

His opposite number Lee Bowyer was left disappointed.

But the Charlton boss says he will not go 'mad' at his players because they are hurting too.

Though he stressed it was three points dropped.

He said: "We just were not there today.

"I cannot put my finger on it.

"It is so frustrating.

"It is three points dropped.

"Before we know it there will be single figures left of games and we cannot afford to be dropping points like that.

"We dust ourselves off and make sure it does not happen again.

"I'm disappointed and you don't see me like this often.

"I'm not going to go mad, I did not go mad because I know it hurts them as muc as it hurts me.

"It just disappoints me."