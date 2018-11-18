Fleetwood Town 0 Walsall 0: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 0-0 draw with Walsall.

Alex Cairns 6:

Handled what he had to with ease, thoroughly deserved his clean sheet.

Lewie Coyle 6

Another strong solid defensive performance, also pushed up to get involved in attacks but can improve in that department.

Ash Eastham 6

Had the skipper's armband again and it was a real gritty captain's performance. Consistently strong but with Bolger will need to assess how Martin and Guthrie managed to get free headers.

Cian Bolger 6:

Back in the league side and like Eastham looked strong. Good understanding between the two. Good to see them reunited.

James Husband 6

Has made the left wing his own, could do with a touch more end product but good like play with Hunter again. Defensively strong with some good tackles and blocks. A quieter second half.

Nathan Sheron 6

Good to see him pushing forward and great work to tee Holt up. Aided the defence and helped achieve that clean sheet.

Ross Wallace 6

Put an awful lot of energy into the game in this new midfield role. Should have scored his volley at the start of the second half though.

Jason Holt 5.5 Starting to become a bit of an enigma really. We are reaching the end of November and he still has not found consistency in his performances.

Wes Burns 5.5

Like Holt a tad too inconsistent at the moment. Broke free on the right to tee Hunter up for his miss-kick but needs to show more of that pace and flair throughout the game.

Ash Hunter 6

Not the greatest game by his high standards but still a threat. Fluffed a shot after getting in a good position and was thwarted by a block in the second half. Normally he would have buried both but is allowed an off day. He will score more than he misses.

Paddy Madden 6

Another real grafters performance. Put the effort in but should have scored that chance having been teed up by Evans at the death.

Ched Evans on for Burns 6 60 Back from a knock, asked questions of the defnece but expected a bit more from him.

Conor McAleny on for Hunter 6 66 Back from injury and looks sharp, keen to get on the ball but could not find an end product. Still not sure about his use in midfield.

Harrison Biggins on for R Wallace 90 5: Thrown on late in the game, too late to make an impact.