Fleetwood Town 0 Scunthorpe United 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

Alex Cairns 6

His save to tip James Husband's header away showed his class. A fine fingertip stop but once again not a busy day for the Town keeper.

Wes Burns 6

Once again Wes impressed out of position at right back. Defensively he has looked strong and given his natural attacking flair he gives Town something different in that position. He gave Town a threat on that right wing and tried to conjure something to get them a result.

Ash Eastham 5

For the own goal he had to try and clear in that position so understandable. But it was an unusually shaky performance from the centre-half. Not his best game for Fleetwood Town.

Craig Morgan 6

Aside from the own goal and Husband's header Town barely gave the Iron a sniff at the back.

James Husband 5

Again Fleetwood conceded a goal on their left side. Husband should be stopping the cross and should be stronger. Struggled with the fresh legs of Sutton. Husband needs to find some consistency. His best performance of the term at Wimbledon but followed it up with a less than impressive stint on Saturday.

Jason Holt 5

He's busy and runs around a lot but it would have been a different game had he converted his chance in the opening stages. He should be scoring when one-on-one.

James Wallace 5

Like Husband needs to find some consistency. Impressed at Wimbledon but made some sloppy passes and negative decisions.

Ross Wallace 6

Ross Wallace is finding a level of consistency now. He has settled into the division and is able to show his higher level class. Some of his chips to outfox the defence a delight to watch. Set-piece delivery improved too.

Ashley Nadesan 5

He has been thrown straight in at the deep end but after three games in the space of eight days he looked tired. A bright spark at times in the second half but perhaps a game too many.

Ched Evans 6

Battled through the elements and was strong defensively for Town. He and Madden both worked their socks off but to no avail.

Paddy Madden 6

Like Evans worked his socks off and only the fingertips of Alnwick stopped him scoring against his old club. A fine header in the second half stopped by the Iron keeper.

Subs:

Hunter on for Holt 64 6 Played out of position in the midfield three. Given that new position was not able to put his stamp on the game. Needs to be playing in the front three.

McAleny on for Nadesan 81 6 Good to see Conor get some minutes under his belt but the ball just did not fall for him.