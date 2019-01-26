Fleetwood Town 0 Scunthorpe United 1: Match report

Fleetwood Town remain without a win at home in 2019 after Ash Eastham's own goal saw Scunthorpe United take all three points.

Eastham's 74th minute goal was the difference in a game battered by the wind and rain at Highbury.

Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns showed his class with a fine fingertip save to save James Husband's blushes.

The Town left-back had inadvertently sent a Cameron Borthwick-Jackson cross sailing towards goal.

But Cairns was up to the task and tipped the ball away.

It would have been cruel on Town had the Iron taken a first-half lead Jason Holt guilty of wasting a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

The Rangers loan man latched on to Ross Wallace's chip over the top but fired straight at Jak Alnwick.

The Scunthorpe keeper just batted away a fierce Ross Wallace strike from distance.

He had to be at his cat like best in the second half too as he just managed to tip away Madden's header.

Fleetwood had dominated but failed to dent the scoresheet and they were punished by the Iron.

Substitute Levi Sutton's teasing cross from the right was accidentally diverted home by Town defender Ash Eastham in the 74th minute.

Fleetwood had failed to win a point after conceding first this term and that record rolled on as they failed to find a leveller.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Burns, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Holt (Hunter, 67), J Wallace, R Wallace, Madden, Evans, Nadesan (McAleny, 81). Subs: Jones, McAleny, Taylor, Hunter, Biggins, Sheron, Garner.

Scunthorpe: Alnwick, Borthwick-Jackson (McGahey, 34), McMahon,l Ojo, Perch, Novak, Thomas, Burgess, McArdle, Wootton, Hammill (Sutton, 72). Subs: Flatt, Webster, Lund, Van Veen, Lewis, Sutton, McGahey.