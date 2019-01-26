Fleetwood Town 0 Scunthorpe United 1: Joey Barton and Stuart McCall react to the result

Fleetwood Town have yet to gain a point after conceding first in a game this term and boss Joey Barton was left frustrated after a 1-0 loss to Scunthorpe United.

Ash Eastham scored an own goal in the 74th minute as Town fell to a narrow defeat.

And Barton was left frustrated by his side's inconsistency as they failed to build on a 3-0 midweek win at AFC Wimbledon.

He said: "We take two steps forward at times and one step back.

"That is what it feels like.

"We have a good honest bunch in there.

"But we cannot lose that game.

"The opposition do not have a shot on target.

"We score an own goal and (our keeper) Alex Cairns makes a great save from one of our defenders heading one of their free-kicks in a game that we have to take maximum points.

"It is very frustrating."

Stuart McCall was delighted to keep 16-goal Paddy Madden and 12-goal Ched Evans quiet with their fifth win in a six game unbeaten spell.

He said: "I was pleased with the resilience of the lads.

"I thought we started well first half and I think they started better than us in the second half.

"Jack Alnwick has made a really good save and likewise their keeper.

"Delighted to keep the run going.

"They were eighth before the game and have some good goalscorers so to keep a clean sheet is really impressive.

"It is a really good win."