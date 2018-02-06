Fleetwood to stick to winning formula at Yeovil in Checkatrade Trophy

A strong Fleetwood Town side will take to the field at Yeovil’s Huish Park tonight in a bid to move within 90 minutes of Wembley.

READ MORE: Rosler unconcerned by Fleetwood's league position

A semi-final date away to fellow League One side Shrewsbury will await Town if they can win at League Two Yeovil in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

First-team coach Barry Nicholson (above) says tonight’s Town team will blend youth and experience, just like the ones which won their previous five matches in the competition.

Wes Burns and Jordy Hiwula are expected to start in attack, having been on the bench for Saturday’s 3-2 league defeat at home to Scunthorpe

Midfielder Bobby Grant is also expected to start, with some minutes also anticipated for centre-halves Ash Eastham and Cian Bolger.

Bolger started his two-game ban last weekend, having picked up 10 bookings, but the suspension does not apply to Checkatrade ties.

Eastham was sent off against the Iron, though The Gazette understands the club has appealed the red card successfully.

Nicholson says midfielder George Glendon will not feature tonight, having limped off last weekend with what looked like a hamstring injury, while new signings Paddy Madden, Toumani Diagouraga, Gethin Jones and Charlie Oliver are all cup-tied.

Nicholson said: “We will put out a strong team to get through to the next round.

“The competition has been good for blooding a few youngsters and giving players minutes who desperately needed them, so I think it will be no different at Yeovil.

“We will probably do the same again – mix the squad up with some experienced and younger players. It is great for young players to be involved in games like this.

“We are two games from it and we will do everything we can to get there.

“Coming on the back of a defeat at the weekend we want to fix things quickly and also we are a couple of games away from Wembley and it is a great opportunity for us to get through to the next round.

“We will take the game like any other game, we will watch them closely and come up with a game plan. The performances in this competition so far have been really good.

“People that have not played a lot of game time in the league campaign have taken the game by the scruff of the neck and put on good performances.

“That is what you have got to do, you have got to catch the managers eye when you have got a chance and put you in the managers thoughts then it is up to him what he does on a Saturday.

“I think five wins out of five they have got to take confidence from that and hopefully we will see that on the pitch.”