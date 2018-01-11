Fleetwood to face televised FA Cup clash at Peterborough if they beat Premier League side Leicester

Fleetwood Town have an extra incentive to cause a cup upset at Premier League side Leicester City on Tuesday night after their potential fourth round clash at Peterborough was selected for TV coverage.

Fleetwood drew 0-0 with Leicester at Highbury on Saturday to earn a third round replay at the King Power on Tuesday night.

That game will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and the winner will now face another TV slot after their game at Town's fellow League One club Peterborough was picked to be screened live.

The fourth round clash will be played at 12.30pm on Saturday January 27 live on BT Sport 2.