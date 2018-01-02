Fleetwood swoop for Scunthorpe forward Paddy Madden

Fleetwood Town have snapped up experienced Scunthorpe striker Paddy Madden for an undisclosed six figure sum.

Madden, 27, has penned a two and a half year deal that will keep him at Highbury until at least the summer of 2020.

The Irishman joins Town after a four year spell at Town's fellow League One club Scunthorpe, having opted to make a fresh start on the Fylde coast.

The 113 goal forward brings some much needed experience to Town's young forward line and he will wear the number 17 shirt when he makes his Town bow.

Madden will have to wait for that debut though as his appearance for Scunthorpe in their 3-0 defeat to Doncaster in the second round of the FA Cup means he will not be able to feature for Town in their third round clash against Leicester on Saturday.

The striker is also cup-tied for the Checkatrade Trophy and will miss Town's clash at Bury next Tuesday with his debut now scheduled for the league clash at Southend on January 13.