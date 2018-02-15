Fleetwood striker Paddy played through the pain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden will be putting his feet up, literally, as he faces a race to be fit for Saturday’s clash at Doncaster Rovers.

Madden admitted after Fleetwood’s last-gasp defeat to League One leaders Shrewsbury Town that he had played through the pain barrier to help the Cod Army’s bid to end their losing run.

Obviously that did not happen as Fleetwood fell to their sixth straight defeat and moved to within two points of the drop zone.

Despite Abu Ogogo falling on Madden’s ankle he managed to score in that 2-1 defeat on Tuesday evening.

But, after the game, Madden was left with a swollen ankle, though he is hopeful he will be fine for Doncaster.

He said: “First half one of their players landed funnily on my ankle; it has swelled up, it is blue, but I’m just going to keep the weight off it and I’m sure the swelling will go down.

“I should be alright (for Saturday); little things like this don’t usually keep me out – the fact I’ve played the whole second half on it is a good sign.

“But it was really sore, I managed to get through the game and it is one of those when you take off your boot it swells up.”

Madden contributed a 60th minute equaliser to cancel out Shaun Whalley’s first-half injury time opener at Highbury.

However, it was his loose pass that saw the Shrews counter as Nathan Thomas fired home.

That saw Town fall to their fourth straight league defeat after last gasp losses to Blackburn and Gillingham and the defeat to Scunthorpe United before the Shrews loss.

But, as they head to 16th-placed Doncaster, a side just three points above them Madden says they need to shrug off the disappointment of defeat and keep going if they want to end their run.

Individual errors have cost Town of late and Madden held up his hands with regards to the Shrewsbury winner.

He said: “I’m pleased with the goal but obviously it means nothing now after a defeat that is hard to take.

“We have played three big teams in the league in the last three home games. We should have got something out of each game I felt but individual mistakes have cost us.

“It was a sloppy pass from me for their second goal which I’m disappointed in myself for. We need to dust ourselves down and keep going.”