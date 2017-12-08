Fleetwood striker Burns spells out Grigg's threat

Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns says he and his team-mates are looking to extinguish the threat posed by Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg.

Grigg is aiming to make it three in three today after netting in against Rotherham United and AFC Fylde

Town go into today’s game on the back of their midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Chesterfield, looking for a first league victory since defeating Oxford United in October.

Burns said: “The main players are Will Grigg, Nick Powell, (Michael) Jacobs; they are all exciting front players who will cause us a few problems but we have done our work in the classroom and we know how to counteract that.

“We know it is going to be a hard game because they are flying at the top.

“They are a good team, most of the lads watched them play against Fylde and we have done our work to pick out where they are weak.”

Having been used as a wing-back in recent weeks, Burns (left) is aiming to get on the scoresheet.

His league goal drought was broken in October’s draw at Blackburn Rovers and hopes the return of Lewie Coyle can see him move further forward.

“It is a target of mine to get on the scoresheet more often,” Burns said. “In recent weeks, playing at right wing-back is a little bit harder! But you still get chances in the games.

“Now that we have got Lewie Coyle back it will give me a chance to play further forward. It is always good to be versatile.

“It gives you a bigger chance of playing if you can play right-back, right wing-back, striker or right wing it gives the manager a chance to change formations but still utilise the same players.”

