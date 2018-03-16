Fleetwood striker Ash Hunter commits his future to Town

Ash Hunter
Ash Hunter

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley expressed his delight after striker Ash Hunter committed his future to the club until 2021.

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals in more than 100 games for Town since his arrival from Ilkeston in 2015 and he has just agreed to extend his stay for a further three years.

And Pilley hopes more goals will come from the forward.

He said: “We are delighted to see Ash sign a new long-term contract with Fleetwood Town.

"He is a player who has progressed from our development squad into a key member of the first team since his arrival three years ago. He is hungry to keep improving, and we believe this new deal is a statement of intent from the football club.

“Hopefully we’ll see many more goals from Ash in a Fleetwood Town shirt in the years to come."