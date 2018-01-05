Fleetwood sign Everton defender Jones

Fleetwood Town have snapped up Everton's versatile defender Gethin Jones on a long term deal.

Right footer Jones, 22, has never featured for the Toffees' first team but the full-back enjoyed a successful loan spell at Championship side Barnsley at the end of last term.

It is understood the club have paid a small fee to secure his services with the defender only just returning to action after a nasty leg injury.

Jones picked up that injury playing for Everton's U23 side in their 4-2 win over Arsenal in September but returned for the development squad in December.

The youngster who was born in Perth, Australia but has represented Wales at U17, U19 and U21 level, was utilised in a left-back position by Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom despite being predominately right-footed.

Thus his arrival will provide Town with strength in depth in both full-back roles with left-back Amari'i Bell linked with a move to Fleetwood's League One rivals Blackburn Rovers and Championship side Cardiff City this transfer window.

And Rosler says this move is to cover the potential of a Bell exit this January with Jones going straight into contention for tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Premier League side Leicester at Highbury.

He said: "Gethin is a player who we have watched. I met him last summer and he is a player that can play both full-back positions.

"He is right footed, he can play on the right side, full back or wing back.

"He played for Barnsley in the Championship 19 games on the left-side too.

"For a club like us who needs player who cover certain positions it is obviously optimal on a high level to have a player like that who feel comfortable playing both wing-back or full back positions.

"Especially with the uncertain future of Amari'i it is just one we also cover also a little bit."

One player who knows all about Jones is Town forward Conor McAleny.

McAleny, 25, moved to Highbury from Everton on a free transfer in the summer and he believes Jones will fit into Town's high tempo style.

He said: "We played with each other for a few years.



"He is a good player and I think he will be a really good addition to the team.



"He plays exactly the way the manager would like, full of energy.



"I'm looking forward to playing with him again."