Fleetwood's win dedicated to legendary Lowery

We did it for Ted was the message from club captain Nathan Pond as Fleetwood Town honoured the memory of their vice-president with a crucial three points.

Ted Lowery, affectionately known as Mr Fleetwood, died aged 87 on Friday, having served the club as a volunteer since 1978 and helped it through numerous reincarnations .

Chairman Andy Pilley and club captain Pond were visibly emotional as they said goodbye to a good friend and a constant figure at Highbury as they laid a wreath ahead of the minute’s silence which preceded the 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Northampton.

Goals from Kyle Dempsey and Cian Bolger moved Fleetwood five points clear of the League One drop zone and Pond dedicated the three points to Lowery.

He said: “Very sad news. I know all the lads are gutted.

“Ted was at the training ground every day, so we used to see him every morning, and have a chat and a laugh with him. Him not being there this week has been a bit strange but we dedicate that performance to him.

“I didn’t want to put any extra pressure on the lads because we have not won at home in a long time and Northampton are close to us in the league table.

“So we knew the importance of the game but to get the three points and dedicate it to Ted is a good send-off for him.”

Town have recorded back-to-back wins, have kept three successive clean sheets and are unbeaten in five games since John Sheridan took charge.

Following this first home win in five months, Sheridan said: This is a massive result for us.

“If we keep winning and picking points up, that is what we are after.

“I think the performance was a good, solid one again. A clean sheet is a good habit and so is to come away 2-0 against a team in and around us.

“It is a massive plus and we have to continue the form that we are in.

“We are a hard team to play against and very tough to break down.

“We have got everyone working their socks off and wanting clean sheets, which is good, and we have players in the side who can score goals.

“We had two different goalscorers on Saturday but three points was the most important thing.”