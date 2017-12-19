Fleetwood's January dealing out of my control says Rosler

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler is unsure what additions he will be able to make to his squad during next month’s transfer window.

Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat against Peterborough United left Town 15th in League One, eight points adrift of the top six but only half a dozen clear of the bottom four.

The nature of the loss brought Town’s game management into question as well as their defending.

Having retaken the lead with eight minutes remaining, Rosler’s players were unable to play out time and threw away three points.

It meant the boss was asked as to whether he would try to refresh his line-up in January.

“When it’s up to me then I would – but it’s not up to me,” he replied. “I gave my recommendation in the summer and I’ll give it now.

“I don’t really want to talk about it because it’s not really in my hands.”

Rosler’s squad, however, will not have long to dwell on Sunday’s defeat.

They are back in action on Friday, when Gillingham are the visitors to Highbury.

The Gills lie 19th in the table, four points below the Cod Army. Rosler acknowledged the magnitude of the game as Town prepare for the festive period.

“I think it’s our job to lift the team,” he said.

“We will do exactly what we do. There is always a tendency to disappear for two days and hope everything will be good after that, but that’s not the way we think.

“It’s important, heading into a busy Christmas schedule, that we are there for the players and they do a proper recovery.

From Wednesday, we will prepare for Gillingham. It’s a big game for us. The good thing with a young group of players is that they forget quickly – good or bad – and I’m optimistic for Friday.”