Fleetwood's FA Cup clash at Leicester to be televised

Fleetwood Town's FA Cup third round replay fixture at Premier League side Leicester City will be televised live on BT Sport.

Town's 0-0 draw with the former Premier League winners was screened live on BBC1 at 12:45 on Saturday.

Now their replay at the King Power Stadium will also be broadcast on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday January 16 (7.45pm k.o)

It is the fourth time Town will have featured on television this term with their first round clash at Chorley and replay at Hereford also given TV coverage prior to this Leicester double bill.