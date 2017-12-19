Fleetwood's community spirit so important says Grant

Bobby Grant has stressed the importance footballers have in helping the community as Town prepare for their annual visit to Brian House

Bobby Grant has stressed the importance footballers have in helping the community as Town prepare for their annual visit to Brian House.

Last year, the 27-year-old drummed up a whip round from his first team colleagues for the hospice.

While he may not have been able to play in recent weeks because of a knee injury, Grant – as well as fellow absentee Conor McAleny – are expected to join the Town squad tomorrow.

Grant said: “I’ve always said the visits to Brian House and Alder Hey and other places where you see kids that are sick, those visits should not be taken lightly because that is how lucky we are.

“We always come away from them and it plays on their mind.

“Lads need to understand how lucky they are to be doing what they are doing and to see how strong the kids are.

“I take inspiration when I’m moaning about the little things and stupid things and then you see those kids and how strong they and their families and the staff, the work they do.

“We had a whip round for Brian House last year and you go round to see the staff and they are saying that money will only last them a couple of hours.

“You are thinking that is a lot of money, but it just shows how much it takes to give these little angels the care that they need.

“You need to get out there to realise what it is really like and how lucky you are to be part of what we do.

“To give back to the community is massive because without them we’d be nothing, they are the ones who come and support us.

“It takes a lot of time and effort to come and pay your money to watch us on a Saturday so I think it is the least we can do to get out there and show we care and we are always there when they need us.”