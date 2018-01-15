Fleetwood ponder Blackburn bid for Bell

Fleetwood have received three bids for three young players this transfer window but are considering only one – fellow League One side Blackburn Rovers’ offer for Amari’i Bell.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler revealed Tony Mowbray’s club has put a bid in for the defender.

Bell, 23, is out of contract in the summer and it is no secret that Fleetwood are looking to cash in on the full-back. They are still considering Rovers’ offer.

The club has also received bids from Championship clubs for 12-goal forward Devante Cole and England Under-17 goalkeeper Billy Crellin, though The Gazette understands both have been rejected, with Wolves named in the national press as World Cup winner Crellin’s suitors.

With that bid for Bell still on the table, Rosler admitted he pondered whether to play the full-back in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southend.

Bell started the game and impressed, with Rosler praising the defender for not letting the speculation over his future impact on his performance. Rosler said: “As far as I know everything is well reported. There is a bid in from Blackburn Rovers, that is what I know.

“You saw Amari’i playing on Saturday. He was absolutely committed.

“Obviously he had thoughts in his head but how professionally he played on Saturday. I’m delighted and I wasn’t sure I was going to start him after what I had read and heard.

“I asked him, ‘Can I trust you?’ and he said, ‘Yes, always’. He repaid me big time on Saturday. I think he was very good.

“It was credit to him as a human being. It is not easy under those circumstances for a young player like that to think about his future.

“He has to make a decision, and still performing like he did I take my hat off to him. For me it was the performance of the day.”

Rosler gave debuts to three signings: midfielder Toumani Diagouraga and striker Paddy Madden, who both scored, as well as defender Gethin Jones.

Rosler says his January shopping is done until Bell leaves, then he will have to look at filling that position.

He added: “I don’t think we are looking at the moment for more players because I think in every area we have now real competition.

“We have six strikers for three positions and six midfielders for three positions. Every position is doubled up and at the back as well.

“When Amari’i goes out, we have to look at that position but in general we are not looking for more.”