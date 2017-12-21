Fleetwood players told: Eliminate the errors

Fleetwood Town go into tomorrow’s home match against Gillingham with a clear message from head coach Uwe Rosler – cut out the mistakes.

Town are seeking an immediate response to Sunday’s 3-2 home loss to Peterborough United, which can be attributed to poor defending for all three goals.

Michael Doughty lost his marker and had the freedom of the penalty area for the first; Marcus Maddison’s pass sailed over everyone for Jack Marriott to make it 2-2; and keeper Alex Cairns spilled Maddison’s free-kick for Danny Lloyd to net the last-minute winner.

Rosler said: “The bottom line is we need to reward ourselves for good performances but we are talking about the same things too often.

“One day we get a clean sheet and we can’t score; on another day we score and we can’t keep a clean sheet. At the moment we can’t get it right at both ends on one particular day.”

Town conceded 43 goals in the whole of last season, when finishing fourth.

Approaching the halfway point of this campaign, they have already conceded 35.

However, with 31 golas scored, they are on course to match their tally of 64 in 2016/17.

Tomorrow’s visitors the Gills sit 19th in League One and have scored only 20 all season, though they have conceded only 25 – a figure bettered by only five other clubs, all of whom are in the top seven.

Rosler doesn’t want his squad feeling sorry for themselves as they embark on the busy festive period.

“My job is to lift them, continue working and showing the players belief in what we are doing,” he said.

“We do what we do, we believe in what we do and hopefully in January we can address certain things.”