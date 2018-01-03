Fleetwood midfielder Wright joins Wrexham

Fleetwood Town midfielder Akil Wright has joined National League side Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined Town in 2015 but failed to break through to the first team and leaves the club having never made a league appearance for Uwe Rosler's side.w

Now the development squad player has turned his six-month loan spell at Welsh side Wrexham a permanent deal.

He twe"eted: Thank you Fleetwood for the last two years.

"It has been a pleasure and I would like to wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future."

Another development squad player Dion Charles is also expected to move on this window.

Former AFC Fylde man Charles, 22, has spent the majority of this term on-loan at National League side Halifax but is anticipated to clinch a move to the division below and join Southport.