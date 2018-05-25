Fleetwood midfielder Sowerby rewarded with fresh three year deal

Fleetwood midfielder Jack Sowerby underwent a renaissance in John Sheridan’s short reign and he has been rewarded for that form with a fresh three year deal.

Sowerby, 23, made his Town debut under Graham Alexander in the 4-0 win over Colchester back in August 2015.

The midfielder has had to bide his time since then with numerous appearances under Alexander’s successors Steven Pressley and Uwe Rosler.

But it was only when Rosler departed in February and the arrival of Sheridan that paved the way for the ex-Squires Gate striker to truly establish himself as a first team starter.

Sheridan gave him nine starts in a row after selecting him in the midfield three for the 1-1 draw with Plymouth.

And the youngster has not looked back, a key figure as Sheridan’s side escaped relegation to finish 14th.

Sheridan has since left the club after the expiration of his short term contract with new boss Joey Barton set to take over on June 2.

But before Barton arrives the club have rewarded Sowerby, who just had the option to extend his contract for another year, with a fresh three year deal.

The ex-PNE academy player has risen up through Fleetwood’s development squad with 50 first team appearances and seven goals to his name.

And Sowerby, who netted five times last term, is delighted to have signed a new contract and is eager to continue his development and pick up where he left off under Sheridan when new boss Barton takes charge.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract at the club.

“Towards the end of the season, I started nine games on the bounce and that was nice for me to get a run in the team and play games, especially to help out by scoring a few goals along the way.

“I am excited to improve as a player and carrying on what I have already done.”

Sowerby nipped back in to Town’s training complex Poolfoot Farm to sign the deal but like the rest of the first team squad he will have some down time over the next few weeks before pre-season commences on June 18.

And the midfielder is relishing getting back into the action and hopefully impress his new boss as he prepares to battle for a starting spot when the new League One term kicks off on August 4.

He said: “It is important that we go away and enjoy that time but it’s important to come back and impress, and I really am looking forward to getting going again with pre-season.”