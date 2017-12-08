Fleetwood midfielder Schwabl relishes ‘weird’ Christmas

Boxing Day games are part of an English Christmas, but while we might be used to a festive fixture jam it is anew experience for Town’s German midfielder Markus Schwabl.

This is Schwabl’s first experience of festive football, given he was used to a winter break in his native Germany.

Schwabl arrived in January from German side VfR Aalen and this time last year he was getting ready for some rest, as is the continental way.

Now the games will come thick and fast, with the 27-year-old racking up 90 minutes in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Chesterfield ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash at League One leaders Wigan.

The German says he is looking forward to a traditional English Christmas on the pitch.

He said: “It is very weird for me because now it the time we would usually get two or three weeks off and everyone would be looking forward to refreshing.

“To be fair I’m looking forward to Boxing Day and all the games, like Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday. I’m looking forward to it. It is what I think makes England.

“Everything I knew about England as a child was that Boxing Day is one of the biggest games. That is why I think every football player from a different country looks forward to it.”

The DW Stadium is one Schwabl has only seen on television, and after helping the club get back to winning ways he says Town are determined to prove they are better than their recent league form (one win in nine) would suggest.

He said: “I know the Wigan stadium because I watched Premier League on TV all my life. I’m looking forward to seeing it in real life.

“This game is important for us because we need to win now and get results.

“We are going there to win the game.

“We have had not the best period behind us now and everyone wants to show that we are better than that.

“When you have so many games coming up in a row, it is a good opportunity to show how good we are.”