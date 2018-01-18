Fleetwood midfielder Haughton seals Salford switch

Fleetwood Town midfielder Nick Haughton has left the club to join non-league side Salford City on a permanent deal.

The Gazette reported earlier this week that Haughton had been recalled from his season long loan spell at Salford's fellow National League North side Chorley but that the move was not with a view to reunite the hot-shot with Uwe Rosler's first team.

A blistering 25 game, 13 goal spell at Victory Park and a handful of wonder goals caught the eye of a number of potential suitors.

His new destination, National League North leaders Salford, is not an unfamiliar setting for Haughton who spent time on-loan at the club in the 2016/17 season.

Salford beat a number of clubs to the secure the signature of Town's 2014/15 young player of the year on a two and a half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Haughton made his first team debut for the club in October 2014, and made 38 appearances for Town in all competitions.

But since the arrival of Rosler in the summer of 2016 Haughton has been unable to reclaim his place in the first team.

A club spokesman said: "Everyone at the club would like to wish Nick all the best for the future."