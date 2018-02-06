Fleetwood midfielder Grant wants to head down Wembley way

Bobby Grant is determined to fire Fleetwood Town a step closer to Wembley with victory over Yeovil Town in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie.

Victory at Huish Park will see Town face Shrewsbury Town in the semi-final with the winners going to Wembley for the final on April 8.

Grant admitted: “It is a massive game.

“I’ve never played at Wembley and that is why I’m saying to the lads you don’t get many chances to play in them big games.

“We need to go there and do a job against Yeovil.

“We need to prepare properly and go there fully focused and getting the jobs.

“We have got to go there and win; no ifs or buts, we have got to pick up the victory and I will be drilling that into the team in the dressing room.”

As he continues his return from a knee injury, Grant is determined to get more minutes under his belt.

He had an early involvement in Saturday’s defeat against Scunthorpe United.

Having replaced the injured George Glendon, he got Town on level terms before the Iron snatched a late winner.

He said: “I’m ready to play, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t.

“I want to play games; I’ve been out long enough, it was 14 weeks.

“Unfortunately for George he picked up what I think was a hamstring problem and I got my chance early on.

“I took a couple of minutes to get going into the game but second half I felt good, I felt strong and I got the goal.

“I get a bit of stick from their fans, I always have done, but I always manage to get on the scoresheet against them.

“I was pleased from a personal point of view with that.”

They are back in league action at Rochdale on Saturday and have to learn from their mistakes as the Scunthorpe loss left them four points clear of the drop zone.

Their cause wasn’t helped when Ash Eastham received a red card for handball.

Grant said: “The referee has given a penalty, which is fair enough but you can’t send him off because he has not meant to stop that ball with his hand.

“I think, when you go down to 10 against a strong Scunthorpe side, it is always going to be difficult.

“We did great to get back into the game but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot because we keep conceding late on by a set-piece.

“A free-kick this weekend, a penalty the other (in the 2-1 defeat at Gillingham).

“At this level, if you don’t cut those mistakes out, then you are never going to move on.

“As a group we have got to learn to see games out.”