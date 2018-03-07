Fleetwood midfielder Grant presses case for Plymouth place

Fleetwood's Bobby Grant
Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan has backed Bobby Grant to get among the goals and he did just that in this week’s 2-2 development squad draw with Oldham.

Grant was an unused substitute in Sheridan’s first game in charge, the 1-1 draw with MK Dons. And ahead of Saturday’s huge clash with Plymouth, Sheridan got the chance to look at more of his squad in a competitive setting.

Jordy Hiwula put Town 2-1 up against Latics after Grant had equalised only for Oldham to draw level with a late effort.

Sheridan observed defenders Gethin Jones, Kevin O’Connor, Charlie Oliver and skipper Nathan Pond in a flat back four. Grant, Harrison Biggins, Markus Schwabl and Jack Sowerby auditioned midfield spots against Plymouth, while Burns and Hiwula staked claims up front.

Sheridan said of Grant last week: “He’s not going to charge around and defend, but I know he has quality on the ball and will score goals. He will be a big part and I have told him that. When I play him, I will play him where he will affect the game.”

Town fielded a triallist keeper against Oldham.

Town: Trialist; Jones, Pond (c), Oliver, O’Connor; Grant, Biggins, Schwabl, Sowerby; Burns, Hiwula.