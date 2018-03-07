Fleetwood midfielder Grant presses case for Plymouth place

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan has backed Bobby Grant to get among the goals and he did just that in this week’s 2-2 development squad draw with Oldham.

Grant was an unused substitute in Sheridan’s first game in charge, the 1-1 draw with MK Dons. And ahead of Saturday’s huge clash with Plymouth, Sheridan got the chance to look at more of his squad in a competitive setting.

Jordy Hiwula put Town 2-1 up against Latics after Grant had equalised only for Oldham to draw level with a late effort.

Sheridan observed defenders Gethin Jones, Kevin O’Connor, Charlie Oliver and skipper Nathan Pond in a flat back four. Grant, Harrison Biggins, Markus Schwabl and Jack Sowerby auditioned midfield spots against Plymouth, while Burns and Hiwula staked claims up front.

Sheridan said of Grant last week: “He’s not going to charge around and defend, but I know he has quality on the ball and will score goals. He will be a big part and I have told him that. When I play him, I will play him where he will affect the game.”

Town fielded a triallist keeper against Oldham.

Town: Trialist; Jones, Pond (c), Oliver, O’Connor; Grant, Biggins, Schwabl, Sowerby; Burns, Hiwula.