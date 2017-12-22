Fleetwood midfielder Dempsey hopes to recapture goal-den spirit of Priestfield past

The last time he faced Gillingham he fired Fleetwood to the brink of the Championship and now Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey is hoping to refind his scoring touch against familiar foes.

Dempsey, 22, netted an injury time winner in a 3-2 thriller at Priestfield last April to keep Town's automatic promotion hopes alive.

That strike took the race for second place to the final day but Bolton pipped Town to a place in the Championship.

Town had to settle for a spot in the play-offs but that promotion bid ended at the hands of Bradford City.

Currently this term Uwe Rosler's men find themselves battling in mid-table after a run of just one win in 11 league games.

Town are 15th and four points above the 19th-placed Gills but a Christmas run could push them right back into the mix at the top of the tree.

And Dempsey says the priority right now is for him and the team to score more goals as he aims to score his first since THAT goal at Gillingham tonight.

He said: "I put a post on social media (Instagram) saying I need to get back to scoring ways.

"I had a few glimpses at the weekend against Peterborough but I have not really been shooting and getting into those positions much so I think it is a promising sign for me to get back into those positions and nearly scoring.

"Probably the most important thing at the moment is to score more goals and add to the team."

Dempsey recovered from the concussion he sustained in the 2-0 defeat at Wigan to return to the heart of Town's midfield against Peterborough.

Town lost 3-2 thanks to two late Posh goals but Dempsey says he and the team do not feel any pressure but hopes they can taste that winning feeling again sooner rather than later.

He said: "I don't feel there is pressure.

"I just feel we have had a few games were we should have come out with the results.

"Last year it was the opposite we were not playing as well but we were picking up the results.

"I think this year we are putting in some great performances but not coming out with the points so I think we need to find the balance and get back to winning ways."

Dempsey went straight back into the starting line-up against Peterborough and with Aiden O'Neill, George Glendon, Markus Schwabl, Jack Sowerby all vying for a starting spot in the midfield tonight the youngster says there is healthy competition.

Speaking about his return to action he said: "I think the weekend did me some good.

"I got my confidence back on the ball and showed some real promising signs which is good for me.

"I think you see in the midfield they have been playing really well and I think we are starting to get that connection towards each other and it is really good and the competition helps because it makes people want to strive in their performances to do even better week in week out.

"The competition is good."