Fleetwood midfielder Bobby Grant: I am ready to start against Scunthorpe

Fleetwood have been managing his return from injury but Bobby Grant is ready to start against his old club Scunthorpe United.

Grant made his comeback earlier this month from a knee injury sustained at Blackburn Rovers.

He got 60 minutes under his belt and scored from the spot in the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury.

Since then he has come off the bench in Town’s 2-0 FA Cup third round replay defeat at Leicester City and had another cameo in the 2-1 league loss at Gillingham.

Grant is itching to start as Uwe Rosler’s men prepare to welcome Graham Alexander’s Iron on Saturday but understands why his recovery is taking time.

He said: “When you come back from injury you want to go straight back in the team but it is hard to get your match fitness back.

“You do need to be put in for 20 minutes, 60 minutes, then slowly get your match fitness back up to speed because nothing prepares you for that game situation apart from playing minutes.

“As a player it is frustrating when you have worked so hard to get back and you are not quite getting the starts or getting in the team and playing 90 minutes but it is part and parcel of the game and I know from a personal point of view that my manager is doing it for the good of the team,

“Sometimes you just have to accept that.

“I said to the manager I felt great coming on and it is the best feeling in the world.

“Playing in the development squad game against Wolves helped a lot and I’m certainly in contention now to start the game.

“But at the end of the day I respect what the manager is thinking, If he thinks it is best for me to play for the team then great news.

“If he doesn’t then I respect that.

“We all do a job for the team and we all want the same thing; three points.”

The importance Grant’s recovery holds to Rosler and company shows in the fact that the midfielder’s need for minutes saw the development squad’s 4-3 defeat against Wolves moved from an artificial pitch to Lilleshall to ensure Grant could play.

He said: “Yeah I did, it was a bit of a bad decision in the end because we were playing Wolves in a development squad game.

“The gaffer asked me if I wanted to play; I said yes, and I got on the bus and found out it was meant to be on astro-turf, which I’m not allowed to play on.

“They managed to change it to Lilleshall to get the game on, I was just delighted to get out there and get some minutes under my belt.”