Fleetwood keeper Cairns calls on Cods to bring the noise on derby day

He made his debut against Blackpool back in 2011 but Alex Cairns is not in the mood to reminisce – he just wants the Cod Army to bring the noise as he prepares for his first-ever Fylde coast derby.

Cairns, 24, made his League debut in Leeds’ 5-0 Championship defeat by the Seasiders in 2011.

He came off the bench to replace Paul Rachubka for the final half-hour, with Leeds 3-0 and a man down.

Cairns then had to be patient, failing to make a first-team breakthrough at Chesterfield or Rotherham before joining Town and making his second League appearance in the 1-0 win at Chesterfield last term.

Much has changed at Blackpool over the six years since Cairns last faced the Seasiders.

Now only goal difference separates them and his current club, and Cairns called on the Cod Army to be the 12th man to help them move back above their visitors.

The keeper said: “With it being an expected sell-out and us playing at home, it is a great opportunity. It will be absolutely bouncing and we really want the Cod Army to show in full force and be that extra bit louder. It is my first derby, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Cairns wants Uwe Rosler’s side to bounce back from Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Walsall, adding: “As a team we are very disappointed at that result.

“I thought we had control in the second half and there was only one team who would go on to win at 2-2.

“But to concede those late goals in the way that we did was disappointing.

“We have to have a little look at ourselves but then we need to pick ourselves up going in to the weekend.

“League One is a very tough and challenging league and sometimes it is the fine margins that make the difference, but as a team we have to learn from that.

“Being a young squad, we need to learn and find that ‘bouncebackability’ that we had in abundance last year and bring it back to the table.”

And he took time off to meet youngsters who will be cheering Town on Saturday.

Cairns, Lewie Coyle and Baily Cargill visited The Breck Primary School in Poulton on Wednesday for a special question and answer session delivered by Fleetwood Town’s Community Trust in conjunction with the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Cairns said: “It’s great to see the kids and get to know our local community. To have a laugh with the children and answer questions is great.

“Some of the kids said they can’t wait for the Blackpool game on Saturday. Hopefully we can give them a positive result to be proud of.”