Fleetwood goal hero Harry Souttar admits: I should have scored more

Fleetwood Town loan star Harry Souttar believes he should be more of a goal threat after netting his first Football League goal at Accrington Stanley last weekend.

READ MORE: Joey Barton could face his former boss Harry Redknapp when Southend visit Fleetwood Town this weekend

The Stoke City 20-year-old had netted only one professional goal before his second-half winner at Wham Stadium.

That was scored for Dundee United’s in a 4-2 win over Kilmarnock in May 2016.

Souttar was pleased to celebrate with the 447 travelling Cod Army after nodding home Ross Wallace’s corner, and he revealed they had worked on that set-piece routine in training.

He said: “To score my first goal for the club in front of the fans and to see how much it meant to them was a good feeling.

“To be fair I should be scoring a lot more with my height (6ft, 5ins).

“It was all about the ball in. I was six yards out and if I’d have missed I probably would have got in trouble, so I was happy to score my first goal for the club.”

But for Souttar it was all about the three points rather than personal glory. Town still have an outside shot at the play-offs but are eight points and four places outside the top six.

Souttar says they approached the Accrington game like a cup final and will do likewise with the remaining seven fixtures, starting at home to Southend United on Saturday.

He said; “It was all about the win. We needed to win and I saw how much it meant to them.

“I thought the smoke bombs and flares going off was brilliant.

“The gaffer said before the game that we had eight cup finals – one down and we go again next weekend to try to get three points.”

Souttar could not celebrate with his team-mates in the dressing room, having been selected for random drug testing.

The Australia Under-23 international added: “It would have been a great dressing room but I got tested, so I was not allowed back in!

“All the boys were buzzing. You could see in their faces how much it meant to them. We were pinned back a lot in the second half, defending the box, so it is a great win.”