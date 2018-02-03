Fleetwood front man Madden will celebrate against his former club

He says there is no bad blood but Paddy Madden will celebrate if fires home for Fleetwood Town against Scunthorpe United today.

The 27-year-old left the Iron in January to join Town and has netted twice in his first three appearances.

He is aiming to hit the target once again and fire Fleetwood to thier first home win since the 2-0 win over Oxford United in October.

Madden enjoyed a four-year stint at Glanford Park, praised the Iron fans and wished his old club all the best – after today.

He said: “I’d celebrate (scoring a goal); I’m a Fleetwood Town player now.

“I’m sure the fans will always treat me well there, they are great fans who will always support me through my time there.

“I’d expect a nice reception but you are also playing against your old team so you understand.

“You just have to get on with it, deep down I know they want me to do well.

“You have to treat it like any other game.

“Obviously, I was at Scunthorpe for four or so years it’s going to add a little bit more excitement but I’m just looking to get out there and help the boys get a valuable win.

“We’ll go out there all guns blazing, hoping to get a massive win.

“The gaffer has gone through how he wants us to play, and the boys look sharp.

“We’re raring to go and looking to put things right on Saturday.”

And Madden praised the Cod Army and says they have a big role to play in the clash.

He said: “We want to make it a fortress at home.

“The gaffer wants us to turn the results around at home and make it into a fortress and that is what we plan on doing

“The fans are massive. I’ve already played at home against Blackburn and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“We have a young squad, we’ve brought in a bit of experience, but the younger players need that help from the fans and make sure the fans encourage the young lads all the time because it does help.”

They might have lost Devante Cole to Wigan this January but there are still four other strikers battling it out with Madden for a starting spot on Saturday; competition that he relishes.

He said: “It’s always good to get fresh faces in and having competition in the squad is always a good thing, it makes players perform better.

“The squad is looking strong now, and whoever has the starting places at the minute have to be on their toes as there are a lot of people waiting in the wings to come in.”